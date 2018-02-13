Is this not the job of our director to keep us in the know?

Area director should hold community meeting

The last Area G community meeting with Mr. Dorey having a Q and A and information on Area G, Saltair, was held in June 2014.

Is this acceptable from our area director?

Why is he not having community meetings to let people know what he is doing and when it is happening etc.?

Almost all other area directors have community meetings to let their area know what is happening, and if anyone has questions to ask, they try to answer them.

I have emailed Mr. Dorey several times in the last couple of months asking general questions on our community and about the old school. He does not reply.

I have the feeling when it comes to his answering questions from the “naysayers” he will not respond. I am not a naysayer, just the wife of one! He calls us “naysayers” because he does not agree with any of us. He doesn’t have to agree but he is in a position as director, Area G, where he should response to all residents of Area G. That is one of his jobs as director!

We need a meeting with our area director to let us know what is going on with the community and the old school instead of hearing bits and pieces from the papers, residents and other avenues.

Islay Brand

Saltair