Check Lomas Street in Duncan if your dove has gone missing, writer says

Are you missing a dove?

Smoke obviously confused the turtle dove visiting my garden or sitting on a cable wire above my house for the past few days.

It comes down in my garden looking for food, I think, but was too nervous to notice the bird food and bread crumbs I leave for itl

Another dove joined it yesterday but is missing now.

I suspect this dove belongs to someone who keeps doves

It must be scared and hungry by now.

I live on Lomas Road so if you lost one of your doves come see. It is there most of the time.

Mary Plaatjes

Duncan