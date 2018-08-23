Are you missing a dove?
Smoke obviously confused the turtle dove visiting my garden or sitting on a cable wire above my house for the past few days.
It comes down in my garden looking for food, I think, but was too nervous to notice the bird food and bread crumbs I leave for itl
Another dove joined it yesterday but is missing now.
I suspect this dove belongs to someone who keeps doves
It must be scared and hungry by now.
I live on Lomas Road so if you lost one of your doves come see. It is there most of the time.
Mary Plaatjes
Duncan