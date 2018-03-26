Are speed tables to slow traffic legal?

Re: Speed tables get the go-ahead

As noted in the article in the March 23 Citizen, speed tables have reduced the speed on Drinkwater Road by approximately 10 kilometres per hour, but are they legal?

The provincial government has set the speed limit with a municipality at 50 kilometres per hour. There are very few exceptions to this rule, namely school and playground zones and construction areas. The question is, can a municipality legally place obstructions on the road to slow traffic down? Wouldn’t the municipality be liable if someone gets in an accident or damages his vehicle due to these speed tables?

Hubert Crevels

Lake Cowichan