Are senior homeowners getting shaft from North Cowichan?

It’s time for a good look

It is time that you do some investigating of North Cowichan municipality.

For two years they have boasted that they have kept tax increase to three or less per cent. The last two years my taxes have increased more than double digit.

To make it worse they have included a shiny brochure that states that a home assessed at $390K will pay $1,575.00. My assessed value is $330K and yet my tax bill is $2,515.57 and that is after the seniors grant.

I cannot be the only one getting the shaft from these despicable people.

Tony Whiteley

Chemainus

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Just Posted

Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

DCS students make badminton history

Duncan Christian School students Micah Lewis and Simon Deng accomplished a first… Continue reading

Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output… Continue reading

Provincial silver for two Valley schools

Shawnigan Lake School finished second in AAAA and BCS took silver in AA Tier 1

Ravens, Crew and BSB are last teams standing in CWFL playoffs

It takes a lot to upstage the Cowichan Women’s Football League playoffs.… Continue reading

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut leading to layoffs, industry association says

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

Most Read