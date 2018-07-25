Anti-pipeline activists are hypocrites

Why don’t you lead by example and get rid of your phone, your laptop…

Anti-pipeline activists are hypocrites

I’m responding to someone’s submission in an earlier opinion piece. This anti-pipeline rhetoric needs to end and we need to build Trans Mountain.

These anti-pipeline activists need to face facts. Canada is a nation of 35 million people and we are not creating a big carbon imprint compared to some countries. We need pipelines to transport oil safety. And we hear from activists, “Oh we need to end use of fossil fuels”.OK, so then how are we going to pay for infrastructure, our healthcare, our education, social programs, pensions etc.?

And also if you’re considering going away from fossil fuels like you say, why don’t you lead by example and get rid of your phone, your laptop, your PS4, your TV, car, and don’t you even think about riding the bus and/or calling a cab. It’s not just our cars and our furnace and stoves that are powered by fossil fuels. It is everything we use. It is completely impossible to avoid it.

Jake Tupper

Mill Bay

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: I’ll skip the flowers among the veggies

Just Posted

Cowichan 2018 president reflects on successful BC Summer Games

Games marked a number of milestones in food, merchandise and opening and closing ceremonies

Duncan’s community centre losing its name

Decade-long title sponsorship contract runs out in October

Lake Cowichan’s Grade 5 D.A.R.E. class graduates

They’ve learned new life skills to take into Grade 6

North Cowichan council to reconsider Duncan to Drinkwater trail

Multi-use trail nixed on June 20

Cowichan Housing Society wants input into affordable housing

Asks community to complete online survey

VIDEO: Fire in Comox destroys home

A home on Rodello Street has been completely destroyed

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

Fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena caused by aging cooling system: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

Most Read