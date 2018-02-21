Anthem words are not new

Government just going back to original text

Editor: Re: Anthem change a poor social engineering attempt

Mr. Foster, the original author for the lyrics to “Oh Canada” was Sir Adolphe-Basile Routhier. In 1880 he was commissioned by the Lieutenant Governor of Qubebec to write the lyrics for the Nation Anthem of Canada along with music produced by Calixa Lavalee and are as follows:

O Canada!

Our home and native land!

True patriot love in all of us command.

With glowing hearts we see thee rise,

The True North strong and free!

From far and wide,

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

In 1914, Robert Stanley Weir submitted a changed version (that has been unofficially accepted throughout Canada) which included the sentence “In all thy sons command”.

Therefore, I suggest the Liberal Party is upholding the official lyrics, not conducting a social science experiment at your and others expense.

Daphne Moldowin

Shawnigan Lake

