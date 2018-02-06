Anthem change a poor attempt at social engineering

Not surprisingly, the Liberal government’s latest attempt to reshape the nation in their image and revise or eradicate our history is meeting with a less than successful start. The recent change in our national anthem, meant to somehow eradicate the imagined sins of the past is yet another poorly disguised attempt to socially engineer Canada against the will of the people.

Recent polls have shown that Canadians don’t see any need to change our anthem or don’t care either way. They are fine with “In all thy sons command.” recognizing that this time honoured expression never meant to exclude women and was written at a time when the English language was somewhat different, but no less heartfelt and sincere. The new line “In all of us command” sits uneasily on the tongues of Canadian citizens who love their country and cherish the original anthem. Besides, it is also a grammatical and rhythmic nightmare that we will all cringe at if, for some reason, we decide to be politically correct and employ it.

I, for one, will not. Belting it out at a hockey game, now apparently a genderless endeavour, won’t feel right. Actually, like so many other Canadians, I am starting to feel tired of the constant “reset” Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada feel compelled to impose upon us.

JT’s correction of a questioner, at a recent town hall, asking them to eschew “mankind” and use “personkind” is yet another example of the ridiculous state sanctioned mind control the Libs seem so fond of.

Disrespect, like the dismissal of a disabled veteran in Edmonton who was told that he and those he had served with had “asked for too much” is one thing, but initiating a 1984ish “newspeak” regime goes beyond just bad politics and into another zone entirely.

No folks, I , like Candace Malcolm, Toronto Sun editorialist, and millions of other Canadians will continue to sing “In all thy sons command,” not out of a desire to slight anyone, but just to demonstrate that we are not the pawns of the Liberal Party or playthings for a liberal elite intent on ignoring the will of the people so they can continue with their socio political science experiment.

Perry Foster

Duncan