Drug takers did and do have a choice!

Animals have no choice, drug users do

I just read Carolyn Ronald’s letter and something is missing in it!

The abuse of animals, Teddy for example, are done by humans, and the animals do NOT have a choice! Drug takers did and do have a choice!

I do blame drug sellers for creating people getting hooked on drugs. (Oh, don’t forget alcohol is a drug!) But, again the drug user has a CHOICE! As for not wanting abusers in our neighbourhood I don’t blame anyone!

Needles left everywhere. Thefts, violence…plus!

E. L. Coleman

Mesachie Lake