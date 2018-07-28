Andrea Rondeau column: Summertime means air conditioning wars

Mostly I just hate having to feel like I need a parka in July when someone cranks the AC up at work.

Who else faces the air conditioning wars at work or at home when the weather gets hot?

For me, it’s at the office. I’m the kind of person who is always on the cool side. While others are happily sitting at their desks in a T-shirt (winter and summer), I’m huddled in a sweater and scarf. But when the weather gets hot, it gets even harder to find that happy medium, it seems. Some would be thrilled with about 15 C, while that causes me to have to blow on my fingers.

Traditionally, of course, office temperatures were set for men wearing business suits. Now that we’re not all in the same uniform, so to speak, it’s harder to se the thermostat for universal comfort.

Now, I’m not some kind of anti-air-conditioning extremist. I love the AC in my car. Love. But I do tend to flick it off and on regularly, even in the hottest of weather, since car air conditioning mostly only has one setting: frigid or nothing. So to achieve the right balance takes a little elbow grease.

At home, however, though I have a heat pump (this creates hot air in the winter and air conditioning in the summer), I do not turn it on during the summer, unless the circumstances are extreme. So far, I’ve gotten by without it.

Thing is, I like to feel what it’s like outside. I want to live in the summer weather, not cool the place to winter. I want to be able to wear shorts, sandals and breezy shirts. I think far too often we try to ignore the natural world around us and what it’s trying to tell us in a misguided bubble of unwarranted superiority.

But that’s a little philosophical. Mostly I just hate having to feel like I need a parka in July when someone cranks the AC up at work.

It reminds me of a story that came out recently considering the idea of whether or not British Columbians are becoming addicted to AC. Numbers from BC Hydro indicate yes. And my own anecdotal observation would tend to support their findings as well.

Instead of trying to fight the weather so hard, perhaps we should be looking at better ways to live with it? Just a thought.

Previous story
Sarah Simpson column: The heartwarming tale of Thai and Wal-Mart Joe

Just Posted

Sarah Simpson column: The heartwarming tale of Thai and Wal-Mart Joe

“He has super bad anxiety and he was not super excited about the changes to Wal-Mart.”

Duncan Tigers one win away from NSMFL title

Softball team holds 1-0 lead over Wheatsheaf in best-of-three final

T.W. Paterson: Tent cities: An eerie reminder of the Dirty ’30s.

Father’s Day, 1938, has gone down in provincial labour history as ‘Bloody Sunday.’

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan’s roads this weekend

It’ll be a great ride, a great way to raise money for eight hospices on Vancouver Island July 28-29

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Most Read