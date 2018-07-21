Andrea Rondeau column: Heat wave has people taking out their crankiness on others

It’s the kind of heat that has car horns honking, and tempers flaring a little more easily.

I think the heat is making a lot of people downright cranky.

Why do I say that?

The recent comments we’ve had to look through on our website (www.cowichanvalleycitizen.com) and Facebook.

There’s always a certain amount of incivility. Our online filters remove a portion of these when people decide they’re going to swear or refer inappropriately to body parts. Others we remove manually for being racist or needlessly rude. Still others I sometimes remove under my personal heading of “don’t be a jerk.” It’s that last one that I’ve been really, really tempted to use a lot of late.

The quality of an increasing number of the comments posted lately has been low. There’s a lot of snide or mean, a lot of off-the-cuff dismissive. It’s the kind of thing that shuts down real conversation rather than promoting it. It’s the flip response rather than the thoughtful one. Some people seem to have lost their sense of humour entirely.

We see it out in the real world, too. One of my reporters said a restaurant server told her that people have seemed really impatient recently. And unfortunately it’s the kind of heat that hazes your mind a little and makes you prone to mistakes, which then leads to irritation on someone else’s part.

Then there was a woman who sent me a small letter to the editor, but didn’t include a name signed or a town she hailed from, or, at least it was not in a format that appeared on my email. When I asked for this information she descended into an increasingly unnecessarily rude tone. (An aside: please do remember to attach your name and the town you’re from when sending in a letter to the editor.)

It’s the kind of heat that has car horns honking a little more often, and tempers flaring a little more easily.

And my finger hovering a little more readily over the “don’t be a jerk” hide button (hey, I’m not immune).

So perhaps it’s a great time to take that extra moment before you hit send. Before you honk the horn. Before you snap at the server. Just take a breath and if you’re feeling sweaty, cool down a little with some ice water or turn on the fan. Will your action make things better, for you and everyone else out there? Or are you just going to be left feeling more uncomfortable and boiling, perhaps inspiring someone else to respond in kind?

It doesn’t sound like the heat wave is over for the summer just yet, so we might as well start adapting and finding ways to make our lives as pleasant as possible. I know I’d appreciate it as I look at our Citizen sites.


editor@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sarah Simpson column: To the guy who told me to ‘listen to my husband’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Natalie Geldar wows judges to win Duncan Has Talent show/cover tunes

Sierra Compton takes second, and Naomi Davies places third in finals July 13

The clothes are as hot as the weather at the Duncan Day Fashion Show

Downtown businesses get to show their style while audience enjoys it from the shade

Andrea Rondeau column: Heat wave has people taking out their crankiness on others

It’s the kind of heat that has car horns honking, and tempers flaring a little more easily.

Sarah Simpson column: To the guy who told me to ‘listen to my husband’

SURELY, repeat, SURELY, that means somebody out there thinks I’m interesting?

Volunteers hard at work making meals for BC Summer Games

“We just keep cooking and cooking.”

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Lodeiro scores twice to help Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0

Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

Most Read