‘Anatomy of Gray’ offers drama, absurdity

The director, cast and crew have every reason to be pleased with their accomplishment.

The Mercury Players’ current presentation of Anatomy of Gray offers its audience a beautiful little play, down to earth, emotionally touching, perfectly folksy, with moments of gripping drama, and also of absurdity, reminding the audience that we are, after all, joining in a fantasy, and a delightful, compassionate one.

The director, cast and crew have every reason to be pleased with their accomplishment. Cowichan audiences are fortunate to have such talent and dedication in our community.

Anatomy of Gray plays one more weekend, at the Mercury Theatre.

John Mowat Steven

Duncan

