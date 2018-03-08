Amalgamation: time to make a move

It has been nearly a year since the citizens’ assembly arrived at its recommendations

It has been nearly a year since the citizens’ assembly on municipal amalgamation arrived at its recommendations regarding the possible amalgamation of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan. Let’s not forget that these two entities were formally one municipality until 1912 and that the prospect to reunite has been growing progressively since the 1970s. Today, with the combined (non-Indigenous) population of over 40,000 people and a forecast of a total population exceeding 50,000 by 2046, numerous managerial efficiencies and preferred community planning objectives would be realized if the assembly’s recommendations are carried out, including (amongst others):

• That amalgamation takes place.

• That should both councils endorse the assembly’s recommendations, that they establish a joint-amalgamation working group to develop a clear proposal, and

• Ensure that the public-related referendum occurs in conjunction with the next municipal election (this coming October, 2018).

While time is running out, as I see it, it is not too late for both municipalities to follow the assembly’s recommendations if both municipalities proceed directly on this subject.

V. P. Boname

Duncan

