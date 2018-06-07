Amalgamation Success Requires High Voter Turnout

The most important element to consider when it comes to the question of amalgamation is governance.

The biggest threat to its success is low voter turnout. The study refers to political will. Will politicians have courage to make tough decisions in the face of adversity. Voters must pay close attention and choose wisely those who will oversee Duncan and North Cowichan assimilation.

Will council have tools and skills they need? Are they prepared to make operational efficiencies, tackle job disparity, move forward with development while remaking the official community plan? Will they take 10 years to make an OCP? Will they cave to pressure groups over recommendations made by professional civil servant planners, engineers and independent expert advice?

The quality of an amalgamation is directly related to voter turnout. At 20% or less, as today, there is a high risk of failure. Failed amalgamation is measured by high residential taxes, high regulation, slow growth, indecisiveness, untimely development approvals an emphasis on social and climate action over economic initiatives. That’s the situation today at 20% voter turnout.

Amalgamation has a very good chance to succeed however, if voter turnout for can reach 60% or more. This is a fully engaged electorate looking beyond self interests of organized pressure groups. They are looking for candidates who can lead an organization. Candidates with financial literacy, strategic planning, risk management, budgeting and courage to pursue lofty goals. An engaged electorate empowers council to execute well laid plans and give it courage to move ahead despite ceaseless vocal opposition of activist groups against change and development.

Newly formed Cowichan Community Coalition Party (CCCP for short) is getting ready so is BCGEU, Teacher Union, CUPE. They are preparing their members to influence the outcome.

It’s up to the other 80% eligible voters to vote and offset these special interest influences. Use the referendum as a gauge. If it’s a low vote this month chances are it will be a low vote come November. Get out and vote, that’s the way it works.

John Koury

North Cowichan