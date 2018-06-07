Amalgamation Success Requires High Voter Turnout

Get out and vote: that’s the way it works

The most important element to consider when it comes to the question of amalgamation is governance.

The biggest threat to its success is low voter turnout. The study refers to political will. Will politicians have courage to make tough decisions in the face of adversity. Voters must pay close attention and choose wisely those who will oversee Duncan and North Cowichan assimilation.

Will council have tools and skills they need? Are they prepared to make operational efficiencies, tackle job disparity, move forward with development while remaking the official community plan? Will they take 10 years to make an OCP? Will they cave to pressure groups over recommendations made by professional civil servant planners, engineers and independent expert advice?

The quality of an amalgamation is directly related to voter turnout. At 20% or less, as today, there is a high risk of failure. Failed amalgamation is measured by high residential taxes, high regulation, slow growth, indecisiveness, untimely development approvals an emphasis on social and climate action over economic initiatives. That’s the situation today at 20% voter turnout.

Amalgamation has a very good chance to succeed however, if voter turnout for can reach 60% or more. This is a fully engaged electorate looking beyond self interests of organized pressure groups. They are looking for candidates who can lead an organization. Candidates with financial literacy, strategic planning, risk management, budgeting and courage to pursue lofty goals. An engaged electorate empowers council to execute well laid plans and give it courage to move ahead despite ceaseless vocal opposition of activist groups against change and development.

Newly formed Cowichan Community Coalition Party (CCCP for short) is getting ready so is BCGEU, Teacher Union, CUPE. They are preparing their members to influence the outcome.

It’s up to the other 80% eligible voters to vote and offset these special interest influences. Use the referendum as a gauge. If it’s a low vote this month chances are it will be a low vote come November. Get out and vote, that’s the way it works.

John Koury

North Cowichan

Previous story
Consider your community when voting

Just Posted

Chemainus businesses hit by break-ins

Three establishments targeted

Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

Brandsma inks with Iowa’s Dordt College

Duncan Christian School volleyball star Matt Brandsma is headed south of the… Continue reading

Caps coach brings in familiar faces in trade with Clippers

Mike Vandekamp made his first big move as the head coach and… Continue reading

Kingcome and Musqueam are winners at 50th Buckskin soccer tourney

The 50th annual Cowichan Buckskin Soccer Tournament went into the history books… Continue reading

VIDEO: Country and jazz onstage at Crofton this weekend

Susannah Adams and Me and Mae light up the Osborne Bay Pub

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Suarez and Cavani leading the charge against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Most Read