Amalgamation could greatly improve Duncan

In many ways it feels like a glorified truck stop.

Amalgamation could greatly improve Duncan

It would seem to me that the City of Duncan, one of Canada’s smallest cities, was never built specifically with people in mind.

In many ways it feels like a glorified truck stop. In fact, I’ve heard that the City of Duncan was established as a whistle stop on the E&N Railway line. There have been all kinds of efforts over the years to improve upon this reality. For example, the heart of downtown Duncan, which is charming and lovely, is a very good start. This effort needs to be added to. When it comes to the rest of Duncan, the pieces that make a community a great place to live have been overlooked or forgotten, i.e. tree-lined streets for walking, wide pedestrian-safe sidewalks, pedestrian-friendly intersections, narrower roads (think traffic calming), etc. Instead, we have barren, broken-up sidewalks adjacent to empty lots, chain-link fence and vast car lots right in the heart of the downtown.

In addition, there are great swaths of excessively-wide road that split Duncan north/south and east/west (Trunk Road). Perfect for logging trucks travelling at 90k but not great for pedestrians or cyclists. For those driving through town and looking out the window, it’s a bleak landscape; unfriendly and uninspiring. There is no denying it. For anyone forced to walk, it’s a soul-crushing experience of strip malls, too many cars and asphalt. And, the irony is that Duncan really functions as the heart of North Cowichan.

Change could be achievable if both communities combined resources to invest in improvements, rather than it coming solely from the small population of the City of Duncan. If we were to amalgamate, the combined tax revenue could help to make Duncan spectacular for everyone — a place with beauty and walkability, not just a place to drive through on your way someplace else. Amalgamation, combined with vision and willingness on the part of elected officials and the community is the only way to go to achieve much-needed change in Duncan.

V. Bramhill

Duncan

Previous story
How can you risk approving a pipeline Mr. Trudeau?

Just Posted

Changing shopping patterns could change look of downtown Lake Cowichan

What will the community’s main street look like in future as business adapts to new ideas

Video/photo gallery: Special Olympics take on the Capitals

Teams met in February for annual floor hockey showdown

New kid on the block: Small Block Brewing opens in the Cowichan Valley

Offering British style ales, new brewery plans to stay small

Cowichan District gets $1.4M to re-open Mill Bay Elementary

The move comes to address enrolment pressure in the district.

Cowichan United claims George Smith Cup

First-year team edges Vic West in final

Sesquicentennial Totem unveiled in Duncan

Project part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Wednesday

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Trump’s early morning tweets: gun laws and North Korea

Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’

Most Read