Amalgamation could enhance character of Duncan

My experience is based largely around the downtown core and from an entrepreneur’s point of view.

Amalgamation could enhance character of Duncan

I support the amalgamation of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan.

I have had an office in downtown Duncan from 2004 until earlier this year. From the standpoint of a business owner, I have struggled with the growing myopia that has seemed to influence every decision made by the City of Duncan. We live in a wonderful valley but at times it seems to me that the artificial boundary created by the City of Duncan has placed limitations on the ability to deliver sensible solutions.

My experience is based largely around the downtown core and from an entrepreneur’s point of view.

I believe that one of the key planks of the “No” side of the amalgamation debate is that Duncan will lose its unique character. For me the City of Duncan has done more to diminish that character than any other factor. A vibrant downtown needs foot traffic to provide the energy people are looking for in a destination. After 5 p.m. there is no one on the street. People living, not just working in the downtown would help this significantly. From the outside looking in, it appears that many of the city’s development decisions revolve around maintaining a population of under 5,000 in order to continue to receive the policing grant. If decisions were focused on a healthy downtown as opposed to maintaining an arbitrary population level, outcomes would be different. For example, encourage more developments with ground floor retail and two or three stories of reasonable market housing. This would go a long way to bringing people to the streets of Duncan. At the same time this approach would provide much needed affordable housing options. Remove the requirement to make a decision based on the parochial views of the city and you can have solutions that benefit the valley and enhance the character of the downtown.

Another very visible irritant is the constant issues with parking in the downtown core. This has been a problem that appears to get worse every year. Any day of the week from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. there is a constant parade of cars circling the downtown looking for a parking spot. I do not believe there is a silver bullet to solving the parking issue but there does not appear to be any broader valley vision to transportation solutions. We have a transit system but I don’t know that I have ever seen more than six people on a bus. Allowing government officials to have a broader scope and creativity in looking for solutions would certainly alleviate some of the transportation pressures the valley experiences. It must be maddening to be a retailer watching cars with people wanting to visit your shop circling and circling but never stopping. How is the character of Duncan enhanced by having people in cars, driving, not walking? More people on their feet means more vibrancy, which means more commerce, which means more taxes, etc. The problem is not that Duncan does not have enough parking, the problem is the valley’s transportation infrastructure. The character of Duncan would be enhanced by broadening our field of vision from one square mile to the entire valley.

I don’t think that these problems relate to the staff at the city, but the limited vision that council applies to broader decision making processes. Based on my experiences one municipality working for the betterment of the entire region will only enhance the character of Duncan. If your toolkit for solving problems has a wider, more inclusive point of view, your solutions will be more creative, nuanced and better for all.

Dan Cvitanovich

Duncan

Previous story
Drivesmart column: Thoughts on ICBC Rate Fairness Report
Next story
Grab your pitchforks, Killer Weed is gettin’ outta jail!

Just Posted

Historic lawn tennis club holding free day

South Cowichan Lawn Tennis Club invites the community out on June 2

Cord in water almost leads to double drowning

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

It’s pretty, but broom has got to go

Readers agree invasive plant has no place on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Trooper, Deep Sea Gypsies, Pete Werner, and Eagle Eyes headline Lake Days Shakedown

Second of the new festival series at Laketown Ranch takes place of traditional Lake Days Dance

Democratic procedures “not the best”, North Cowichan council told

Newly formed Cowichan Communities Coalition wants more public input

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Most Read