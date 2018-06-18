Amalgamation a bad deal for Duncan residents

Duncan residents will pay more for water and sewer.

Amalgamation a bad deal for Duncan residents

I have more trust in a 20-plus year city mayor and long time city resident (Mike Coleman) than I do a first term councillor, resident of North Cowichan, who skips a Duncan council meeting to attend an open house on amalgamation and promote his beliefs.

I was Duncan CAO for seven years and I still live in the city. I have a vested interest in what is best for the city.

I know the level of service and attention paid to residents of Duncan, and to keeping downtown Duncan a vibrant core. Currently, 5,000 Duncan residents have the ear of council. Amalgamated, 35,000 residents will be competing for the ear of council. Who do you think stands a better chance of being heard? Are you willing to dilute your representation for some promised miniscule saving in taxes?

The $11 million from the province is money the province already pays to, or on behalf of, the city. However, after five years, the amalgamated city will be short some $2 million a year. Will they cut back spending?

Duncan residents will pay more for water and sewer. North Cowichan residents will pay less.

Staff salaries are higher in North Cowichan. Amalgamated wages will all rise to the higher level.

North Cowichan has 22 times the debt of Duncan; equivalent to about $725 per capita for North Cowichan and only $250 per capita for Duncan. How much of North Cowichan’s debt will be assumed by Duncan residents? (Technical analysis)

Duncan reserve funds are equivalent to about $1,250 per capita. North Cowichan’s are only about $250 per capita. Who will be spending whose money? (Technical analysis)

What will happen if Catalyst ever closes due to over-taxation, lack of water supply, or Donald Trump’s tariffs?

Vote to maintain your current levels of service and your greater influence on what happens in your neighbourhood. Vote to maintain the identity and importance of Duncan in the Valley. Vote “no” on June 23.

Tom Ireland

former CAO & professional planner

Duncan

Previous story
Duncan may not be fully heard as part of bigger municipality

Just Posted

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Kaatza Lakeside Players could fold if no one steps up to help

Board members, new ideas needed, so why not take this chance to keep the Players going

VIDEO: Quamichan student thinks it’s time to lower voting age

Simon Minkow talks about voting for 16-year-olds before presenting a petition to MLA Sonia Furstenau

Big crowd out at Laketown Ranch for Trooper’s Lake Days show

They were the band everyone was waiting for, and the Flats were rockin’ when Trooper performed

David Suzuki column: Carbon pricing is an important tool to tackle climate change

“As long as fossil fuels seem to be the cheapest energy to the public, they’ll keep using them”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

Most Read