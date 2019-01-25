Allowing addicts and criminals to overrun areas of Valley

Everyone should be extremely disgusted with what is happening

Allowing addicts and criminals to overrun areas of Valley

Re: “Overdose prevention site needs 24 hour surveillance”, (Citizen, Jan. 23)

No, I don’t think anyone in the area of the overdose prevention site was warned of the damages that would be happening to their businesses and homes. Your suggestion of the relocation (next to the RCMP detachment) is the best one so far — I don’t think anyone would argue that 24 hour surveillance is a definite requirement.

When are VIHA going to show up with some cleaning crews for the garbage and human waste that Warmland will not pick up? This has become outrageous that we’re enabling drug addicts and criminals to overrun areas of our lovely Valley and the onus is on taxpayers to clean up after them.

I am not a business owner (anymore) and I live North Cowichan but everyone should be extremely disgusted with what is happening and demand more from all our elected officials AND the people we pay to serve and protect us.

Christine Wilcox

North Cowichan

