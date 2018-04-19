All for stricter limits on foreign ownership

The letter entitled “Protectionism not the answer to Canada’s ills” couldn’t be more wrong

All for stricter limits on foreign ownership

The recently submitted letter entitled “Protectionism not the answer to Canada’s ills” couldn’t be more wrong. We no longer face the same challenges we once did in Canada, and our national identity, now continuously under assault by a post nationalist and post modern government and prime minister, is in grave danger.

Instead of harping on about laissez faire neo liberal capitalism we should be looking at our current situation with our eyes wide open and doing something about it. Respectfully, it astonishes me that Mr. Morris can even begin to make the points he did. Anyone looking at our nation can see the obvious.

Thousands of unoccupied homes lie dormant in Vancouver and other Canadian cities because foreign buyers, who consider Canada nothing more that a convenient bolt hole or a vacation spot, have bought up our properties. Business after business are also being sold off to foreign buyers who consider Canada a convenient speculative investment spot and nothing more. The people selling their businesses or houses often only see this as a way to turn a profit or provide themselves with a nest egg, and so they sell.

Our major cities are now, for many Canadians, completely unaffordable because foreign inspired real estate purchases have inflated the prices of homes in urban areas and beyond. It is too expensive to live in many of these places unless, not coincidentally, you are perhaps a wealthy foreign client. Average Canadians can’t afford it.

Don’t believe me? Just read back articles of the Vancouver Sun, particularly by Douglas Todd and others, exposing this. Macleans has done feature articles on it, and it is in the news on a regular basis.

As to money laundering, we can’t afford to be naive. A recent series in a Vancouver newspaper detailed the way casinos were being used to launder foreign money and, in many cases, purchase expensive houses. Everyone knows it is happening all over Canada, in the same way that we know foreign buyers are purchasing our cities and businesses. Just take a trip across the lower mainland and you can see it. And even in smaller towns it is becoming apparent.

Canada, as a nation, has the right to protect itself and to limit foreign control of its cities, real estate market and culture. Mr. Rusland is right. While we shouldn’t practice damaging protectionism, we should practice “protecting” our nation’s identity and its interests. We can only do that by establishing limits on what can and cannot be done by outside interests. Canadians should own their nation, and Canada is not some vague “open zone” or international speculative real estate market for those with deep pockets who could care less about us.

Just as there is a limit to left wing big government regulation, there is also a limit to extremist libertarianism. I’m all for Canada establishing stricter limits on foreign ownership and increasing Canadian possession of our businesses and homes. Considering what is happening now and what could happen in the future, who would not be?

Perry Foster

Duncan

Previous story
Try eliminating fire siren for practices first
Next story
Ottawa just doesn’t get it

Just Posted

Province steps up to help Catalyst Paper in war against U.S. duties

Paper company hit with more than 28 per cent in American tariffs

RCMP investigating social media report of assault on Cowichan teenager

In a brief statement, Chief Seymour says there is no information available yet

Best nationals ever for CVWC

Gold medals for Talon Hird, Hayley Bye-Pace and Luther Tidder

VIDEO: Kinsmen and Kinettes team up to bring comedy night to Lake Cowichan

Patrick Maliha is the headline comic at Stand Up for Charity, which will raise funds for Duck Pond

Men deemed heroes for their part in Duncan fire rescue

Fire on Coronation Avenue sends one man to hospital

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Coming up in Cowichan: Earth Day Weekend, plant sale

Every Wednesday morning a group of 18 volunteer gardeners arrives at Cairnsmore Place

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Complaint filed against B.C. naturopath who treated boy with rabid dog saliva

BC Naturopathic Association questions Dr. Anke Zimmermann’s conduct on recent treatments

Judge to decide Friday if fatal B.C. school stabbing suspect is fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein could have trial of Abbotsford case delayed because of mental health issues

Most Read