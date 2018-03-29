Air traffic creating annoying racket

Can these aircraft fly over less populated areas and give us peace of mind?

Air traffic creating annoying racket

How often I sit in my home listening to the annoying racket in the sky from aircraft flying overhead in the Duncan City limits.

Well it just so happens more often than not.

Most of these aircraft are from the local airpark; some are very noisy, like the ultralights and the old 4 banger tanks. The Cowichan District Hospital and staff, for one, should be respected as many patients are very ill. Others living in the area are shift workers and suffering from terminal illness.

Can these aircraft fly over less populated areas and give us peace of mind? Approaching aircraft into Victoria International airport is another issue but we will refrain from signing a petition at a later date.

Dave Barnes

Duncan

Previous story
A moment’s distraction, a lifetime of pain
Next story
We are being gouged at the gas pump

Just Posted

Josh Anderson inks NHL deal

Island-raised defenceman moves a step closer to the pros

‘Attainable’ or ‘innovative’ housing ideas needed for Cowichan Lake’s future

Amy Melmock from the CVRD sits down with town council to talk about affordable housing

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Fire Hawks finish first

Cowichan atom C team wins Mid Island title

Lake’s FireSmart efforts garner awards

Six communities have received awards

VIDEO: Eric Church leads a star-studded lineup at Sunfest Country Music Festival

There’s lot to like in a jam-packed lineup at Sunfest this August.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Most Read