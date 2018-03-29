Can these aircraft fly over less populated areas and give us peace of mind?

Air traffic creating annoying racket

How often I sit in my home listening to the annoying racket in the sky from aircraft flying overhead in the Duncan City limits.

Well it just so happens more often than not.

Most of these aircraft are from the local airpark; some are very noisy, like the ultralights and the old 4 banger tanks. The Cowichan District Hospital and staff, for one, should be respected as many patients are very ill. Others living in the area are shift workers and suffering from terminal illness.

Can these aircraft fly over less populated areas and give us peace of mind? Approaching aircraft into Victoria International airport is another issue but we will refrain from signing a petition at a later date.

Dave Barnes

Duncan