Affordable housing tax desperately needed

The CVRD’s proposed new tax to help with the affordable housing crisis is absolutely needed.

Those of us who are fortunate enough to own a home need, please, to open our hearts and understand the struggles that so many people are having. People who have been forced to give up on any hope of ever owning a home are now faced with rapidly rising rents, or simply can’t find a place to rent of any kind.

A friend who moved to Duncan from Vancouver recently is paying $2,500 a month. Seattle has had a local housing tax as part of its municipal taxes for 30 years, and it has built 12,500 units of below-market affordable housing. So please, we need some compassion and intelligence. There’s a massive housing crisis happening out there, and this tax will help build homes for people who desperately need them.

Guy Dauncey

Ladysmith