Affordable housing project in inappropriate place

Council continues sadly fumbling with the Sherman Road-Willow Street affordable housing project

Affordable housing project in inappropriate place

Council continues sadly fumbling with the Sherman Road-Willow Street affordable housing project beside Glen Harper Curling Arena and nearby soccer fields.

Area neighbours loudly rejected the project as being too large, and wrongly located beside our popular sports facilities.

But council passed the project’s rezoning, largely ignoring residents’ fears about traffic, noise, crime, sprawl, building design, plus sewer and water issues.

Now council apparently aims to add even more housing units to the project, an addition that wasn’t discussed in the community public hearing.

Council had the suggested option of building this project, in cooperation with the Community Land trust of B.C., on an old gravel pit property off Tansor Road.

Too bad that site has now been cleared and is being readied by a developer.

Despite its deal with the land trust, council now owes residents another public hearing about the Sherman-Willow project. Councillors should certainly come with open minds about moving this unpopular project to a more appropriate place, given continued local opposition and nagging questions.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

