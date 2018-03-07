Advantages of being a poor senior

Hydro loves us because we’re either too cold or too hot

Advantages of being a poor senior

I don’t face discrimination when it comes to increases in food, gas, clothing, telephone, cable, or property taxes and ICBC rates, our costs go up equally.

Hydro loves us because we’re either too cold or too hot, we need good light to see and our scooters are always on the charge.

Tax time isn’t scary for us as we don’t get enough to pay back anything.

Most of the flyers in the papers can be tossed as our food comes from a food bank and our clothes from a thrift store.

If I forget my care card I don’t have to worry because the pharmacist knows me by name and what medications I’m on.

My car is old enough that I can get the cheaper replacement parts at an auto wreckers.

I don’t have to fill up with gas, I just put a bit in to freshen up the old gas that’s been in the tank since the last NDP government.

We certainly don’t get excited about a raise on our pension or disability cheque as it’s usually less than one per cent and therefore too small to calculate.

I am a senior and if anyone takes exception to this letter, you can buy me a coffee and we’ll talk about it.

Kenn Mc Fadden

Duncan

Previous story
B.C. wine ban lifted too soon, Alberta’s Jason Kenney says

Just Posted

Island championship showcases Grade 9 hoops

Host Shawnigan Lake School and fellow local entry Duncan Christian School both… Continue reading

Chamber lauded for Lady of the Lake support

“Thank you Chamber for being our biggest supporter over all these years.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Best-ever provincials for Cowichan high school wrestlers

With one of the deepest and most dedicated contingents in the history… Continue reading

2017 a great year for Cowichan Lake: Chamber

Chamber membership has reached 111 — its highest number in recent memory

VIDEO: Excitement growing as Lake Cowichan’s Centennial Park opening discussed

It’s not spring, but baseball was on the agenda as Kelly Bergstrom meets with Lake Cowichan council

Police use vehicle to take down suspect wielding knife at Nanaimo park

Suspect sustained minor injuries during arrest after allegedly threatening RCMP officer

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Most Read