Advancements used for profits and wars

Re: Perry Foster’s letter (Citizen, July 4)

I did not say all wars were the result of religion rather that the “war mongers” used religion to dupe people into believing in war’s justification.

Now here’s another for Mr. Foster to rant over. Iron is used in practically all war efforts for major killing weapons of humans; I condemn that use but our life style depends on the good use of those products. Also electrical and all technology that goes with it is a component of killing weapons and I do condemn that use but not its good use.

Most of man’s advancement is good, until evil entities use it for profit and wars.

Art Seger

Duncan