Adding CVRD stipend to debate a logical fallacy

Re: “Are councillors salaries really that low?” (Citizen, April 13)

Your editorial tries to make the case that “there are several problems” with the notion that better remuneration for councillors might attract younger candidates. And then it cites the additional monies that are paid to North Cowichan’s representatives who have a seat at the CVRD board table as evidence to make the case. But this a logical fallacy.

The discussion we are having on this issue has to do specifically with rates of remuneration for work at the North Cowichan council table. The CVRD work is separate, and can require almost as many hours as the council position.

Adding the CVRD income into this discussion about North Cowichan salaries is akin to suggesting that someone who has a part time job at Tim Hortons — and then gets another part time gig at McDonald’s — should do the McDonald’s job for free.

Al Siebring, councillor

North Cowichan