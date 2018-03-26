What raised my concern was that the description suggested the gun was for home defence!

Ad gave wrong impression of firearm’s primary purpose

Some months back I contacted the RCMP regarding a gun ad in a Cabelas flyer. The firearm in question was a 12 gauge, pump action, pistol grip shotgun that was of the minimum legal length. The retail price $199.

No mention was made of sporting purposes.

Now I understand that what you may and may not do if you encounter a perpetrator in your home in Canada is a bit of a grey area, but most agree brandishing such a weapon is considered a very extreme action.

My thoughts were advertising such a firearm in a flyer delivered to every mailbox may give the wrong impression of what, in Canada, the primary purpose of a firearm is.

Ben Barker

Duncan