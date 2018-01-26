The elected MLA or MP should represent the majority of the electorate in his or her riding

A third view on electoral reform

Thank you for including in the Citizen suggestions for electoral reform by the likes of John A. McDonald and David Lowther. I hope that the committee on Electoral Reform is considering these suggestions.

My opinion is that the elected MLA or MP should represent in the legislature the majority of the electorate in his or her riding/constituency/electoral district; not just represent his or her party to his or her constituents, as is the case now. I think that each MLA of MP should have his or her home in the electoral district which he or she represents.

I agree with David that each MLA or MP should be elected by a majority of the voters in his or her electoral district. But I think that holding additional votes would be too expensive. Would it satisfy David if we have ballots on which each voter indicates his first, second, third, etc. choice?

Robert Radford

Duncan