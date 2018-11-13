A taste of real democracy

For more than 100 years we have been living in a pseudo democracy where the majority does NOT rule.

Federally and provincially, in far more cases than not, most Canadians end up voting for someone who is powerless to deliver anything. Such is the reality when near 60 per cent of voters can cast their ballots for “someone else” and be rewarded with a false majority where those who won less than 50 per cent of the vote get 100 per cent of the power and are free to ignore the wishes and interests of the majority.

As far as nourishing our democracy and feeding the desire of voters to be truly and fairly represented in government, our current system is pretty much a turd sandwich.

With proportional representation there is the offer of something different on the table. In fact three options are being served up and we get to choose which one to try. One could be ice cream, one could be bacon, one could be bacon flavoured ice cream. AND after a few meals of a new and exciting taste of democracy that invites everyone into the dining room, we will be offered the chance to stick with an inclusive, representative, participatory democracy or go back to the same old turd sandwich that we know so well.

David Slade

Cobble Hill