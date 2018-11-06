A hero in your youth, sharp as a tack

A poem about war

War.

War was a lady; we made love together

Our needs were met,

Through the sacrifice of others,

Who knew naught else.

They were young, gung ho,

Ready for a challenge at the drop of a hat,

Who else would go?

Those blinded by love of ideals

A promise of a future devoid

Of greed and avarice;

This was love.

How could you miss the call?

Of the primal instinct for saving others

A hero in your youth, sharp as a tack,

So much applause, one gets dizzy from the vibration.

When all is said and done

The parade is over, the crowd dispersed,

Who is left to succor, in the passing of time?

Did you lose a pal? He went to a better world

With his ticket to freedom,

Now here you are with memories as the bugles sound

The call; yet who is there?

G Manners

Cowichan Bay