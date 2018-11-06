A poem about war

A hero in your youth, sharp as a tack

A poem about war

War.

War was a lady; we made love together

Our needs were met,

Through the sacrifice of others,

Who knew naught else.

They were young, gung ho,

Ready for a challenge at the drop of a hat,

Who else would go?

Those blinded by love of ideals

A promise of a future devoid

Of greed and avarice;

This was love.

How could you miss the call?

Of the primal instinct for saving others

A hero in your youth, sharp as a tack,

So much applause, one gets dizzy from the vibration.

When all is said and done

The parade is over, the crowd dispersed,

Who is left to succor, in the passing of time?

Did you lose a pal? He went to a better world

With his ticket to freedom,

Now here you are with memories as the bugles sound

The call; yet who is there?

G Manners

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
War a tragedy of Shakespearian proportions
Next story
Ground game key in election wins

Just Posted

VIDEO: Halloween is haunting good fun for all at Youbou Hall

From a really scary haunted house to costume contests for everyone, it was a fun night

Province reduces highway speed limit from Duncan to Nanaimo

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Three-point weekend continues Caps’ turnaround

Cowichan has won three straight at home

Staples excited to take on role of mayor in Duncan

New council sworn in on Nov. 5

One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Legal cannabis holds no special attraction for organized crime: memos

Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business

Polling stations brace for barrage of voters as election day arrives in U.S.

Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures

Memorial ceremony honours B.C. police officer killed a year ago

Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death

Former Kamloops deputy sheriff caught in vigilante sting gets one-year conditional sentence

Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Most Read