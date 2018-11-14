A few other minority government ‘accomplishments’

But I am sure our new MLA from Burnaby will look after us.

A few other minority government 'accomplishments'

David Slade’s letter in your last edition lists the accomplishments of Canadian minority governments including a “new flag” and Old Age Pension. He got the Old Age Pension wrong and certainly the “New Flag” was one heck of a significant accomplishment. He did however forget the “accomplishment” of 20 per cent mortgage interest, 18 per cent inflation rates and 12 per cent unemployment.

But I am sure our new MLA from Burnaby will look after us. Maybe the MLA will be a “happy” Scandinavian.

G. Glen Ridgway

Duncan

