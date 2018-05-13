Go through life with kindness, courtesy and compassion — it’s worth it in the long run. (submitted)

A faith in the process of life itself

Does our experience create who we are? Or does who we are create our experience?

By Carl Weber

Does our experience create who we are? Or does who we are create our experience?

Try this experiment. Next time you’re out of town, walk down a busy street with a stern expression. For two hours, go into stores and ask questions and engage people from this stern and withholding part of yourself.

Then for the next two hours, try the opposite. Smile and engage people from a much kinder stance. Act as though you are fortunate just to be alive and let yourself radiate courtesy and kindness. Try this experiment like your life depended on it.

Because maybe it does.

So what do you think? Does the type of person we are in each and every moment create what happens to us? Or does what happens to us lead to the type of person we become?

For more than 20 years, I have attempted to put this question to the test. I’ve attempted to experience many different contexts of life. I’ve spoken with almost every possible group and encountered people of every ilk. I’ve met people incarcerated in actual penitentiaries as well as in prisons of their own making, locked into addictions both legal and illegal attempting to fill the emptiness they feel inside.

As a result, I believe that who we are creates our experience. That a consistent willingness to be kind, courteous and compassionate as a lifestyle creates a very different life experience than a lifetime of withholding ourselves and playing small. The simple truth is that we attract that which we emanate. What we give in our life eventually returns to us. And integrity in every possible moment, though rarely worth it in the short term, always pays off in the long term. Dr. David Hawkins sums it up very well in his seminal work Power vs Force:

The nobility of man is in his constant struggle with his own unasked for existence in

a world which is a house of mirrors — his sole support, his faith in the process of life

itself.

Place your faith well.

Aloha and Peace, Carl

Dr. Carl Weber, B.P.E. (Hon), DC, is a chiropractor at Lake Cowichan Chiropractic, 85 Darnell Rd. Contact them at 250-749-3393 or check the out on the internet at www.lakecowichanchiropractic.com.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

Just Posted

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Transit users to see changes in bus services

Changes start on July 2

VIDEO: Grassland, old-growth Douglas fir forest, limestone karst features all protected at Eagle Heights

Many unique or red-listed species will now be protected in their habitat as part of Eagle Heights

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

12-year-old Victoria Anthony sang ‘Perfect’ at Rogers Arena

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Down 2-0 six minutes into their second RBC Cup match, the BCHL champs roared back for a 4-3 win.

B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

Most Read

  • B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

    B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

  • A faith in the process of life itself

    Does our experience create who we are? Or does who we are create our experience?