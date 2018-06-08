A big thank you to emergency crews during and after fire

A tip-of-the-hat and ‘thank you’ to our fire fighters, Cowichan’s Emergency Program Co-Ordinator and team, Island Savings staff, Salvation Army, CVRD, Red Cross, first responders, RCMP and various community groups who are providing clothing, furniture, sandwiches for those displaced by this past Sunday’s apartment building fire.

Each has had a role to play and while results may not have happened or be happening as quickly as hoped (or expected), no one died; pets were rescued; residents have had meals provided, safe place to sleep at night, ‘updates’ when information was available, warm place to be during the day, caring people to respond to their questions, listening ears to their concerns, opportunity to briefly return to the apartments (as soon as it was safe to do so) to get medications etc.

Each of these people is a wonderful testimony to the good that is in this community. And yes, there *is* good in this community. I wish people could see what I’ve seen and experienced at Island Savings since Sunday’s fire. Has it been a perfect response? No, not perfect. But, in my honest opinion, it’s been a good response.

Once residents who are able and their homes have passed inspection so it’s safe to return to their apartments and those residents whose apartments were completely damaged so they can’t return to their apartments have found accommodation, I anticipate Cowichan’s Emergency Program folk will consider how a response to a crisis in our community can be improved upon should (when) something else happens.

And in the meantime, people, organizations, community groups are still doing what they can.

A ‘tip of the hat’ in gratitude, indeed.

June Maffin

Duncan