Should dogs be allowed at the Duncan Farmers Market? Readers’ opinions are mixed. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen file)

Your Say: Readers’ opinions mixed on dogs at the Saturday market

His concern: safety. Somebody may be bitten. Dogs may brawl.

Has the Duncan Farmers Market gone to the dogs? At least one letter writer thinks so.

The letter, written by Duncan’s Peter Rusland, called for a ban of dogs from the popular downtown Duncan Saturday market or “In lieu of a dog ban, I would agree with a market policy requiring dogs be muzzled AND leashed as they are now.”

His concern: safety. Somebody may be bitten. Dogs may brawl.

“This is why we have local dog parks,” he wrote.

Rusland was met with criticism on the Citizen’s website.

“Dear Duncan Farmer’s Market,” wrote Gayle Hurmuses. “Please ban this anti-social person from the market before he interferes with other persona[l] freedoms.”

She wasn’t alone.

“Dear Mr. Rusland, I’m guessing you are not a dog person?” wrote Danielle Gaudet. “Banning dogs from the Duncan Saturday market would most likely cost some vendors some business. I would like to think most people who bring their dogs down, have some common sense… If you don’t like it maybe you should stay home.”

The Citizen’s Facebook community was more balanced, however.

“I have been waiting for the opportunity to raise my voice on this,” explained Patricia MacGregor. “I have young family members who won’t go to the market because they are afraid of dogs. It’s a shame they cannot enjoy the market because of this. The market is no place for dogs.”

Brenda Irving agreed with MacGregor, but for a different reason.

“Why do dog owners assume everyone loves their dogs? There are people like me out there that are allergic to them. I like dogs just not the reaction my body has to them,” Irving wrote. “Take them to dog parks not where people are selling food items. Be responsible!”

Adrian Proctor said this: “Yes dogs should be allowed and the owners should follow the guidelines. Duncan please don’t turn into a bylaw crazy Qualicum Beach!”

Teresa Stevens was also on the yes side. “If your dogs can handle the crowd and are behaved, absolutely. I love the dogs!”

“On a lead and behaved, WHY NOT,” Leah Bonde wrote.

Stevens and Bonde were backed by more than a dozen simple “yes” responses.

Russell Bissett and Jacob Teufel had other, more out-of-the-box ideas.

“We’ve been on many occasions… yes to dogs! Now that being said, I’ve also seen some pretty clueless pet owners while there… don’t let the ignorance of a few ruin it for the majority! Perhaps we ban children next as I’ve seen pets who are more obedient,” Bissett wrote.

“Let’s put Rusland on a leash,” wrote Teufel.

Have your say on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CowichanValleyCitizen

Previous story
Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Just Posted

Your Say: Readers’ opinions mixed on dogs at the Saturday market

His concern: safety. Somebody may be bitten. Dogs may brawl.

Drivesmart column: Collisions: why is the road closed for so long?

From the moment of the crash, the clock starts ticking.

David Suzuki column: Energy efficiency and technology squeeze the carbon bubble

The carbon bubble will burst with or without government action, according to a new study.

Frances Kelsey graduates shine in red carpet event

Many grads arrived in style in various vehicles polished to a high shine

Robert Barron column: Someone is looking out for me

The fire chief said I should buy a lottery ticket

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Coming up in Cowichan: From Conquering Cobble Hill to a garden tour

Conquer Cobble Hill on Saturday, June 23 Mill Bay Marine Search and… Continue reading

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Many kids are recent immigrants from countries covered by Trump travel ban

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Lawyer fired in B.C. courtroom during trial for dangerous driving causing death

Dustin Dennis Zinter was charged following November 2015 accident near Nanaimo, B.C.

Most Read