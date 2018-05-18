Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

The B.C. government is boosting its monthly subsidy for young parents who rely on childcare to finish high school.

Subsidies will now be $1,500 per month for eligible parents who are under the age of 24 and had a child before their 20th birthday, as well as meet the other eligibility criteria for the child care subsidy program.

READ MORE: B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care in April

READ MORE: Parents mourning death of toddler call on province for $10-a-day childcare

The province said the extra $3 million over three years towards the $1.6 million program will help about 220 young-parent families per year, and estimates childcare for a toddler costs roughly $1,200 per month.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls
Next story
Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

Just Posted

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search

Lexi Bainas column: Break out the pearls, enjoy super food, wine, and entertainment

It’s a foodies’ delight, paired with a double serving of the Medfords in a British mood

BSB climbs into top spot in CWFL

Blue Steel breaks tie with Ravens

Cowichan teens conquer fears for Make-A-Wish

Ashton Combdon and Hayley Bye-Pace will take part in Rope for Hope next Thursday

Junior bantam Bulldogs still unbeatable

Cowichan hasn’t given up a point in four games

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

William Earl Talbott II, a 55-year-old man from Seattle was taken into custody on Thursday

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Most Read