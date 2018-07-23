You say: Recycling causing confusion in Cowichan

Hire people to separate it out at the depot.

Recycling rules are getting more and more complex and citizens are speaking out. (Black Press photo)

How confusing are the recycling rules these days? It depends on who you ask. Readers had varied response to a letter published in the Citizen recently suggesting recycling needs to be simplified.

In his letter, Shawnigan Lake’s David Barnes called for “a blueprint” for recycling and consistency across the province when it comes to sorting recyclables.

“There is clearly still a lot of confusion regarding what materials are accepted and where they should go. And this is with materials that have been accepted for years now — just imagine what it will be like when even more materials are accepted,” Barnes wrote. “To have a successful recycling program, it must be both easy to understand and easy to follow.”

Many agreed.

“I find it very confusing,” admitted Lyn Dallamore on Facebook. “Everything should be recycled. We have the kitchen collectibles, and that should be anything that is food waste, but then they say you can throw in milk cartons and more…no make it simple all food waste only. They (sic) recycle should include all electronics, glass, wire, wood, aluminum, nails, etc. and then they should have a bin for all garden waste. No figuring it out just take it all, period. Hire people to separate it out at the depot.”

She wasn’t the only one with that opinion.

“It’s gotten ridiculous,” agreed Joan Green. “No glass, no plastic bags, no this, no that. Recycling is no longer about the environment it has become all about the cost. Not everyone has the means to store and transport a variety of materials to the depot. Some areas do not have bins for food waste. I agree with Lyn Dallamore it should all be collected curb side and sorted by employees at the depot.”

The new plastics rules are baffling, many agree.

Jane Avis said “with regard to the various plastics I sure would like to see a full explanatory demonstration in a video. I think that way we could see the various rules for each item.”

Susan Kam is taking it one step further.

“I’m going to go to one of the recycling places or the dump and have them show me what in my collection of various ones can be recycled,” she said.

The general consensus is most people are willing to recycle — if it’s easy — but many still believe all the rules are just a cash grab by government.

“Recycling? No,” said Grant Wilson. “They only take the things that generate easy money.”

“It has very little to do with recycling and everything to do with money…,” agreed Beth Thompson.

“It’s very simple…” explained Amanda Costin. “Anything that the Gov can make money on gets recycled anything they can[n’t] goes in the garbage.”

