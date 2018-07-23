Recycling rules are getting more and more complex and citizens are speaking out. (Black Press photo)

You say: Recycling causing confusion in Cowichan

Hire people to separate it out at the depot.

How confusing are the recycling rules these days? It depends on who you ask. Readers had varied response to a letter published in the Citizen recently suggesting recycling needs to be simplified.

SEE RELATED: Recycling needs to be radically simplified

In his letter, Shawnigan Lake’s David Barnes called for “a blueprint” for recycling and consistency across the province when it comes to sorting recyclables.

“There is clearly still a lot of confusion regarding what materials are accepted and where they should go. And this is with materials that have been accepted for years now — just imagine what it will be like when even more materials are accepted,” Barnes wrote. “To have a successful recycling program, it must be both easy to understand and easy to follow.”

Many agreed.

“I find it very confusing,” admitted Lyn Dallamore on Facebook. “Everything should be recycled. We have the kitchen collectibles, and that should be anything that is food waste, but then they say you can throw in milk cartons and more…no make it simple all food waste only. They (sic) recycle should include all electronics, glass, wire, wood, aluminum, nails, etc. and then they should have a bin for all garden waste. No figuring it out just take it all, period. Hire people to separate it out at the depot.”

She wasn’t the only one with that opinion.

“It’s gotten ridiculous,” agreed Joan Green. “No glass, no plastic bags, no this, no that. Recycling is no longer about the environment it has become all about the cost. Not everyone has the means to store and transport a variety of materials to the depot. Some areas do not have bins for food waste. I agree with Lyn Dallamore it should all be collected curb side and sorted by employees at the depot.”

The new plastics rules are baffling, many agree.

Jane Avis said “with regard to the various plastics I sure would like to see a full explanatory demonstration in a video. I think that way we could see the various rules for each item.”

Susan Kam is taking it one step further.

“I’m going to go to one of the recycling places or the dump and have them show me what in my collection of various ones can be recycled,” she said.

The general consensus is most people are willing to recycle — if it’s easy — but many still believe all the rules are just a cash grab by government.

“Recycling? No,” said Grant Wilson. “They only take the things that generate easy money.”

“It has very little to do with recycling and everything to do with money…,” agreed Beth Thompson.

“It’s very simple…” explained Amanda Costin. “Anything that the Gov can make money on gets recycled anything they can[n’t] goes in the garbage.”

Have your say on the Citizen’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CowichanValleyCitizen


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Kenneth Fenton sentenced to an additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Two people critically injured in Ladysmith highway crash

Two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injures following a two-vehicle… Continue reading

Read, Play and Win at Family Literacy Day in Duncan

“It’s a great opportunity to get people thinking about all sorts of variations of literacy”

Drivesmart column: Tipping heavy trucks over — on purpose

A tow truck pulled the truck and trailers down the right side of the runway and let go

Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow brings culture and colour to Duncan’s Siem Lelum fields

For three days, dancers from across Vancouver Island and beyond will be in Duncan for Pow Wow

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Coming up in Cowichan: Medicine walk

Sylvester will teach participants about traditional uses for many of the plants that grow naturally

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Most Read