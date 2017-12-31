Year in Review: Who we lost in 2017

Some were young, some were old, some had seen and done more than we’ll ever know, and some, we all thought, had so much life left to live. This list is not comprehensive by any means but it’s a list of some of the good ones we lost in 2017.
JANUARY
Rob Patterson, 53. Patterson, the Malahat fire chief was a tireless advocate for safety on the Malahat drive.
MARCH
Tom Clark, 59. Clark was a beloved school bus driver for School District 79 for close to 25 years.
JUNE
Ken McKinnon, 92. McKinnon, founder of Cobble Hill’s Pacific Builders Ltd. was one of the Valley’s best known and respected businessmen.
JULY
Russell Stewart, 78. Stewart was a long-time Valley farmer whose aim was to support local farmers.
SEPTEMBER
Raymond Peter Sr., 79. Peter was one of the driving forces behind the Cowichan Tribes’ Tzinquaw Dancers and worked to bridge the gap between aboriginal and non-aboriginal cultures.
Brock McLeod, 38. McLeod was an organic farmer who changed the way people think about local food in Cowichan.
AUGUST
Joan Gillatt, 93. Gillatt, the first woman to ever head the B.C. Government and Service Employees Union, was also a city councillor and school board representative.
OCTOBER
Bill Heil, 102. Heil was a Second World War veteran, a tank commander with the famous Kangaroos.
Stanley Polack, 72. Dr. Polack served as an ophthalmologist in the community for more than 40 years.
NOVEMBER
Ken Smith, 90. Smith was instrumental in bringing the successful Chemainus Theatre Festival to the Little Town that Did.
