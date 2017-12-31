Year in Review: Who we lost in 2017

Some were young, some were old, some had seen and done more than we’ll ever know, and some, we all thought, had so much life left to live. This list is not comprehensive by any means but it’s a list of some of the good ones we lost in 2017.

JANUARY

Rob Patterson, 53. Patterson, the Malahat fire chief was a tireless advocate for safety on the Malahat drive.

Cowichan Valley mourns death of Malahat fire chief

MARCH

Tom Clark, 59. Clark was a beloved school bus driver for School District 79 for close to 25 years.

Tribute to a respected Cowichan school bus driver

JUNE

Ken McKinnon, 92. McKinnon, founder of Cobble Hill’s Pacific Builders Ltd. was one of the Valley’s best known and respected businessmen.

Lifetime Achiever Ken McKinnon passed away in June

JULY

Russell Stewart, 78. Stewart was a long-time Valley farmer whose aim was to support local farmers.

Friends, employees and customers say farewell to Russell Stewart of Russell Farms Market

SEPTEMBER

Raymond Peter Sr., 79. Peter was one of the driving forces behind the Cowichan Tribes’ Tzinquaw Dancers and worked to bridge the gap between aboriginal and non-aboriginal cultures.

Community mourns Tzinquaw founder Ray Peter Sr.

Brock McLeod, 38. McLeod was an organic farmer who changed the way people think about local food in Cowichan.

Who does that? Cowichan’s Brock McLeod, that’s who

AUGUST

Joan Gillatt, 93. Gillatt, the first woman to ever head the B.C. Government and Service Employees Union, was also a city councillor and school board representative.

Community mourns pillar Joan Gillatt, 93

OCTOBER

Bill Heil, 102. Heil was a Second World War veteran, a tank commander with the famous Kangaroos.

Death came late for WWII veteran Bill Heil

Stanley Polack, 72. Dr. Polack served as an ophthalmologist in the community for more than 40 years.

Stanley Steward Grey Polack

NOVEMBER

Ken Smith, 90. Smith was instrumental in bringing the successful Chemainus Theatre Festival to the Little Town that Did.

Founder Smith’s vision will live on through the Chemainus Theatre Festival


