Photo by Scott Strasser.

Wounded Warrior Run BC makes it to the Comox Valley

Day four of the annual fundraiser saw the team stop in Courtenay and Comox

Warm weather and sunshine weren’t the only welcomes the Wounded Warrior Run BC team received when they arrived in the Comox Valley on Feb. 22.

Following pitstops at the Courtenay and Comox fire halls, the team arrived to applause from over 100 people when they made their way to 888 Wing, in Comox, on Thursday.

“The hospitality on this northern part of the Island is just unbelievable,” said runner Mark Denkworth, a first-time participant in the annual fundraiser.

“These small communities that we’ve come up to, the small towns up north have just opened up their hearts, their homes, and they just put everything out on the table for us, quite literally.”

Video and photos by Scott Strasser

The Wounded Warrior Run BC raises funds for Wounded Warriors Canada (WCC), a non-profit organization that seeks to help military veterans and first responders suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Now in its fifth year, the annual event sees a team run relay-style down the length of Vancouver Island, stopping at legions, fire halls and community centres at the end of each day.

Read More: Wounded Warrior Run BC coming back to Vancouver Island

The small team collectively runs between 30 and 60 kilometres per day. The runners arrived in the Comox Valley on their fourth day, after stopping in Campbell River the day before.

“It’s been just the most amazing experience. It’s hard to describe and it’s been very heart-touching,” said Denkworth.

Last year, the initiative raised over $42,000 for the WWC. This year, the goal is to more than double that amount and raise $100,000.

According to Jacqueline Zweng, the event’s director this year, the fundraiser had already raised $36,000 before they had even arrived in the Comox Valley.

Following a night of rest, the team took off from their hotel on the early morning of Feb. 23, heading down Highway 19A towards Qualicum Beach.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC will conclude on Feb. 25, when the team makes it to Victoria.

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten
Critical Condition: 'People are dying from treatable medical conditions'

Cat taken from senior in Duncan care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

BC Culture Days calls for entries for ambassador program

Are you ready to be an ambassador? BC Culture Days is calling… Continue reading

New rebates available for replacing old woodstoves

Owners of pre-1994 woodstoves are eligible for incentives of up to $600… Continue reading

Tom Walker looks to lower tax increase for home owners

North Cowichan councillor will ask for staff report

VIDEO: What you need to know today at the B.C. Games

All 19 events are underway across Kamloops, where five to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Former Island hockey player dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM's fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Holly “Cargo” Harrison is in Williams Lake, resting a pulled hamstring before he continues on his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska.

Charge laid in Vancouver Island animal cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

