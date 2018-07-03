World famous Maple Bay Parade highlights Canada Day festivities

The Canada Day parade in Maple Bay drew a crowd to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

Old, young and in between enjoyed the festivities on Sunday.

Members of the Maple Bay Ocean Canoe Club join in the festivities at the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

North Cowichan councillor Rob Douglas and mayor Jon Lefebure represent the Municipality of North Cowichan at the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day.(Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A ride in a fire truck is a great way to take in a parade. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Streamers galore for this young cyclist at the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The B.C. Summer Games are approaching later this month and the drive for volunteers took to the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day.(Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

No parade is complete without a Mountie and a horse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)