World famous Maple Bay Parade highlights Canada Day festivities

The Canada Day parade in Maple Bay drew a crowd to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

Old, young and in between enjoyed the festivities on Sunday.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Members of the Maple Bay Ocean Canoe Club join in the festivities at the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

North Cowichan councillor Rob Douglas and mayor Jon Lefebure represent the Municipality of North Cowichan at the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day.(Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A ride in a fire truck is a great way to take in a parade. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Streamers galore for this young cyclist at the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The B.C. Summer Games are approaching later this month and the drive for volunteers took to the annual Maple Bay Parade on Canada Day.(Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

No parade is complete without a Mountie and a horse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Canada Day celebrations included a special flyby over Quamichan Lake and Maple Bay from a flag-flying helicopter. (Vicki Van Jaarsveld photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities
Next story
Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

Just Posted

Man who killed Mountie likely to see more jail time in separate crash

Kenneth Fenton is already serving four years for death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett

World famous Maple Bay Parade highlights Canada Day festivities

The Canada Day parade in Maple Bay drew a crowd to celebrate… Continue reading

Not enough communication from North Cowichan on affordable housing project, says neighbour

Claims North Cowichan not keeping neighbours informed

Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries

Furstenau talks issues in North Cowichan

Water, environment and poverty among concerns of Cowichan Valley’s MLA

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Human rights tribunal complaint by mom example of B.C. daycare “chaos,” advocate says

Parent claims she was forced to quit her job because employer didn’t give her time to find a daycare.

B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

The Bella Coola man surprised a sow grizzly bear that had been feeding on a cherry tree

Climate change not one heat wave: scientist

A Canadian climate scientist says Canada and the world are seeing a pattern of more extreme weather events

EDITORIAL: Maryland journalists killed in pursuit of truth

Five people were gunned down in the Capital Gazette newsroom

Rattlesnakes could be hissssss-tory in parts of B.C.

Rattlesnake study suggests extinction in areas of South Okanagan in less than 100 years

UPDATED: B.C. man, 20, dies of injuries in Canada Day shooting

GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson

Most Read