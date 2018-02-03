(RCMP/Instagram)

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

A series of workshops about British Columbian’s rights when deadling with the RCMP are heading to the north, led by three organizations that often act as “watchdogs” of police.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association, along with the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) and Complaints Commission for the RCMP will tour through Terrace, Smithers and Prince George, offering two hour workshops to community members.

There, residents will learn about the rights they have when interacting with police in B.C., as well as information on what each organization does.

The workshops come about one year after results of a review of RCMP in Northern B.C. was released by the federal complaints commission, which found that there was a perception of RCMP bias against Indigenous people and a lack of trust in Mounties throughout the region.

The report also found issued with policy compliance by RCMP oicers, and the need for more robust training and supervision.

“These problems are not insignificant, as they directly affect RCMP accountability,” commission chairperson Ian McPhail said in the report.

“By raising awareness of the commission and its mandate, and taking a more direct involvement in the investigation of public complaints, we hope to improve public confidence in both the RCMP and the public complaint process.”

