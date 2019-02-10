Work on a section of water main along Genoa Bay Road is set to begin. (File photo)

Work begins on water main on Genoa Bay Road

Project exepcted to take three months

Work begins this week to improve a 600-metre section of aging water main along Genoa Bay Road, and officials are warning that it will disrupt traffic.

The water main provides domestic water and fire protection to residents and businesses along Genoa Bay Road up to the Maple Bay Marina.

Construction will include replacement of the main and some minor reconstruction where the road is settling.

The work is being carried out by IWC Excavation, which won North Cowichan’s competitive bid process.

The project is anticipated to take three months and will finish with new pavement in the area where the localized settlement was repaired.

Travellers should plan for single-lane alternating traffic and 10-minute delays in each direction during the construction period.

For more information about this or other construction projects, call North Cowichan’s development and engineering services division at 250-746-3128.

