Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

The lights went out permanently for a woodpecker Friday morning, while about 130 Cawston residents went without power for about 45 minutes.

Keremeos firefighters spent a part of the morning putting out a small grass fire that started after a woodpecker blew himself up tapping on a transformer.

Related: A glimpse behind the fire lines

Jordy Bosscha, fire chief for the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in about the grassfire on Newton Road around 8:30 a.m.

“He was successful in starting a small grass fire and power outage on Newton Road in Cawston. Fortunately no one else was injured,” he said in an email.

Related: Snowy Mountain fire travelling away from communities

Ten Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department members attended and quickly extinguished the two metre by four metre fire.

About 130 FortisBC customers were without power for just over 45 minutes as repair crews worked. Service was restored around 9:20 a.m.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare
Next story
U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Just Posted

CVAC Jaguars grab gold medals at junior development provincials

Alexa Dow and Annette Blumel combine for three first-place finishes

Pickleballers pack Lake Cowichan for successful Island championships

Well-received event shows off Lake Cowichan’s courts

Lexi Bainas column: From Aladdin auditions to the Cowichan Pipes Drums at the Lake, this is a full week

We’ve got a Mexican party, lots of great music on tap, and more

Sangha chooses jury trial in Duncan confinement case

Alleged to have held and beaten woman over three days in a Cowichan Valley home

Editorial: Referendums threaten to get lost in election shuffle

Most people’s default position is, understandably, “don’t raise my taxes”.

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland won’t pull herself off of case.

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Most Read