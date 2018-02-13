A woman drove her car into a hydro pole on Saturday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Woman hospitalized after high-speed crash

Witnesses asked to come forward

The driver of a vehicle that hit a Hydro pole on Cowichan Lake Road early Saturday afternoon had to be restrained as she was taken away in an ambulance.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in front of Timberline Grove, 3242 Cowichan Lake Rd. A white Toyota sedan collided with the pole and swung around into a fence. The car’s bumper landed about 30 feet away, and other car parts were strewn around the area. Witnesses believed the vehicle had been going as much as 80km/h before the collision.

The female driver was handcuffed briefly before she was taken from the scene in an ambulance. She had to be restrained while she was loaded into the ambulance as she struggled with police and paramedics.

According to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the woman was detained for impaired driving and admitted to Cowichan District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are asking that anyone who witnessed a white, four-door 2013 Toyota Camry driving on Saturday, Feb. 10 around 12:30 PM in the Duncan area, to please call police,” said North Cowichan/Duncan Const. Pam Bolton.

Witnesses have come forward on the Citizen’s Facebook page to describe the experience.

Cowichan Lake Road was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as the incident was investigated and cleaned up.

Witnesses are encouraged to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, information can be provided via the Crime Stoppers website at cowichancrimestoppers.com or by texting COWICHAN and the tip to 274637.

