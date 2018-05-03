Woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway in Crofton

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Mt. Sicker Road

A woman expecting twins went into labour on the side of the highway in Crofton on Thursday morning.

The vehicle she was travelling in was originally pulled over for speeding by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Mt. Sicker Road.

Crofton Fire Department’s deputy chief was on route to the scene but was turned around before he arrived because BC Ambulance had already arrived.

Crofton Fire Chief Matt Ludvigson told the Chronicle that deliveries are part of a course they take as firefighters but generally their role is to bridge the gap as they wait for paramedics to arrive.

“We’ve done three in sixteen years so it is part of our training,” Ludvigson said.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Previous story
Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations
Next story
B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Just Posted

Woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway in Crofton

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Mt. Sicker Road

Workplace bullying is new challenge for labour: Day of Mourning message

With heartfelt remembrances and hopes for a safer future, the Valley remembers fallen workers

Shawnigan beats T-Birds in rugby rematch

Cowichan ends close game with last-second try

Catherine Macey column: In-person shopping experience valued

Last week I was fortunate to attend a BIA conference in lovely downtown Kelowna.

Business notes: Noodlebox opens in Duncan

“Business has been great so far”

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?

A battle over the merits of a carbon tax has been playing out between Liberals and Conservatives for more than a decade.

Hawking’s last physics paper argues for a ‘simpler’ cosmos

Hawking’s final theory on the origin of the universe has been published in a journal.

Most Read