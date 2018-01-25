Woman airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water on mid-Island

A woman found unresponsive in the water offshore near Bowser was airlifted to hospital Thursday morning, Jan. 25, Oceanside RCMP reported.

The woman’s condition was unknown at the time the police issued a news release Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25 with a report of someone “screaming in the water” approximately 100 to 150 feet from shore near Bowser, the release stated.

Emergency services personnel arrived on scene to find a person motionless in the water offshoe. The unresponsive female victim was pulled from the water by the Coast Guard and transferred to BC Ambulance paramedics, who performed emergency treatment on site.

The victim was then airlifted from the scene.

Police said in the release an investigation into the incident is ongoing. The woman’s identity is known, and efforts are underway to notify her next of kin.

— NEWS staff and RCMP news release