Witnesses sought in Duncan hit and run

Police are looking for witnesses to a hit and run. (File)

A hit and run on the night of Friday, Feb. 9 has left a pedestrian with “significant” injuries say police.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for witnesses.

A man had been walking west along Tzouhalem Road about 10 p.m. and was nearing the intersection of Tzouhlem and Lakes Road when he was struck.

“The vehicle did not stop to assist the pedestrian,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Const. Pam Bolton in a press release. “Police are asking for the public’s assistance.”

Witnesses are encouraged to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, information can be provided via the Crime Stoppers website at cowichancrimestoppers.com or by texting COWICHAN and the tip to 274637.