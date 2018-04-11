Witnesses sought after pedestrian struck

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Street and the access road to the Beverly Corners shopping mall to the north and Great Canadian Oil Change to the south.

The pedestrian was taken to the Cowichan District Hospital, but no information was immediately available about their condition.

Anyone with information should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 and include the word “COWICHAN”.