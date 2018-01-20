Huge waves crash at Ucluelet earlier this week. Another wind warning has been issued for Saturday, Jan. 20. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

The wind will be back in full force tonight.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Saturday, Jan. 20 for all coastal regions of Vancouver Island except the very north.

Southeast winds are forecast to reach 80 kilometres per hour on the east coast of Vancouver Island starting in the early evening and continue toward the Gulf Islands, Victoria and the Lower Mainland, according to the warning. Southerly winds up to 100 km/h will hit the west coast of the Island.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring…” the warning notes. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The winds are expected to ease off on Sunday morning.

For more information about Environment Canada wind warnings, click here.

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

