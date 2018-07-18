Motorists were stuck along Highway 97 as RCMP closed the road due to a nearby wildfire. Image: Dean Taylor/Kelowna Capital News

Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

Here is the latest stories as of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Breaking: Okanagan Mountain Park fire forces evacuation alert

Breaking: More evacuation orders for Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland

Motorists being turned around as wildfire closes Hwy. 97 again

—-

ORIGINAL: 4:45 p.m

With more than 22 fires burning across the Kamloops Fire Centre and the possibility of more blazes sparking with lightning forecast for this evening, up-to-date information is critical.

Below is a list of links to stories regarding fires in the area that the Black Press Media team has been working on over the last 24 hours.

We will be updating these stories as we receive more information from BC Wildfire Service who is on scene of more than 12 blazes burning in the Okanagan corridor.

#wildfire #peachland #smokeshow

A post shared by Amangle Davey (@nanhair) on

