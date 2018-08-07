Wildfire burns near Great Central Lake

Calls started coming in just before 11 p.m. on B.C. Day about the blaze; size unknown

The B.C. Day long weekend ended early for Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department firefighters after calls started coming in from Port Alberni late Monday, Aug. 6 that people could see flames out toward the Alberni Valley Regional Airport.

It turns out a wildfire is burning east of Great Central Lake, between the lake and the airport. People in Port Alberni were posting on social media that they could see the flames from nearly 20 kilometres away.

Crews from Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. headed out Great Central Lake Road to investigate at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The fire had not been added to the BC Wildfire map of active fires as of 2 a.m. Tuesday, although several people noted that they had called the Coastal Fire Centre to report the fire.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

editor@albernivalleynews.com