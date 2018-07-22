The ‘What Were You Wearing’ exhibit is at the Duncan library for the month of July. (submitted)

‘What Were You Wearing’ exhibit to spend July at Cowichan VIRL

“Our society tends to default to the question, ‘Well, if she was raped, what was she wearing?’

After a successful stint on June 23 at Charles Hoey Park, the “What Were You Wearing?” art installation in response to sexualized violence in the Cowichan Valley, Warmland Women’s Support Services Society has found a new home for July: the Cowichan branch of the Vancouver Island Public Library.

“Our society tends to default to the question, ‘Well, if she was raped, what was she wearing?’ implying that survivors of sexualized violence are responsible for anticipating, causing, or stopping the violence.” said Kendra Thomas, program coordinator for the Sexual Assault Advocate program. “The next series of questions usually are, ‘Why was she drinking? Why was she on that trail after dark? Why did she go to that party with those guys?’ This is victim blaming.”

The implication is that survivors of sexualized violence are responsible for anticipating, causing, or stopping the violence, Thomas said.

Victim blaming normalizes the actions of an offender and tells potential victims, especially women, that it is their duty to make sure they are not assaulted. From date rape drug-detecting nail polish to difficult-to-remove underwear, the message is clear: women should be trying harder not to get raped.

“Rape is a violent physical assault that is sexualized. Sexual assault is about power and control, not sexual attraction. It is never the victim’s fault, and it is never about ‘what they were wearing’,” Thomas explained. “We invite community members to learn about affirmative consent, address rape myths and become more than a bystander to sexualized violence.”

The Cowichan branch of the VIRL is located inside the Island Savings Centre on James Street in Duncan.


