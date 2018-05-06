What Duncan and North Cowichan councils think

We asked the elected councillors and mayors of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan how they will be voting in the upcoming referendum. Here’s where they stand on the question, do you support amalgamation:

City of Duncan:

Michelle Bell — opinion reserved

Roger Bruce — for

Tom Duncan — against

John Horgan — for

Sharon Jackson — against

Michelle Staples — opinion reserved

Phil Kent — opinion reserved

Municipality of North Cowichan:

Joyce Behnsen — opinion reserved

Rob Douglas — opinion reserved

Maeve Maguire — opinion reserved

Kate Marsh — opinion reserved

Al Siebring — opinion reserved

Tom Walker — opinion reserved

Jon Lefebure — opinion reserved

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Previous story
Fire crews battle blaze at empty house on Arnhem Road

Just Posted

Fire crews battle blaze at empty house on Arnhem Road

South End fire crew responding

Vancouver Island couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

What Duncan and North Cowichan councils think

Here’s where they stand on the question,

Minority report: the case against

“I believe that their inclination to support the recommendation was born of high hopes”

Assembly members question viability of City of Duncan’s status quo

“I began to question the long-term financial viability of the City of Duncan.”

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s face in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Most Read