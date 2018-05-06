What Duncan and North Cowichan councils think

We asked the elected councillors and mayors of the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan how they will be voting in the upcoming referendum. Here’s where they stand on the question, do you support amalgamation:

City of Duncan:

Michelle Bell — opinion reserved

Roger Bruce — for

Tom Duncan — against

John Horgan — for

Sharon Jackson — against

Michelle Staples — opinion reserved

Phil Kent — opinion reserved

Municipality of North Cowichan:

Joyce Behnsen — opinion reserved

Rob Douglas — opinion reserved

Maeve Maguire — opinion reserved

Kate Marsh — opinion reserved

Al Siebring — opinion reserved

Tom Walker — opinion reserved

Jon Lefebure — opinion reserved

